William Bruce Click CROWLEY--Marine veteran and Purple Heart recipient William Bruce Click, 71 passed away Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. INURNMENT: 1:30 Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at DFW National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas. A celebration of life will also be held following the inurnment at 3:30 p.m. at The Sideline, one of Bruce's favorite places. 10016 N Crowley Road, Crowley, Texas, 76036. Bruce served in the Vietnam War, was a school teacher, and an instructor for LTV. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family; cooking; playing Golden Tee; and cheering on his favorite team, the Oklahoma Sooners. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Margurite and Clyde Click; brother, Coy Click; sister, Marlene Lofton. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his loving wife, Connie Click; daughter, Carrie Font and husband, Edwin; stepdaughter, Christy Pearce and husband, Jason; stepsons, Shawn Caddell and wife, Christy, Scott Caddell and fiancee, Melissa; brother, Gary Click and wife, NannaLou; grandchildren, Kelsey, Cameron, Emery, Ryan, Mia, Brennan, Bricen, Braylin, Braxton, Lainy; great-grandchild, Jace; and numerous other family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019