William Bryan BURKHART RICHLAND HILLS - William Bryan "Bill" Burkhart died on January 14, 2020 in Richland Hills, Texas. He was born on October 6, 1928 in Cleburne, Texas. SERVICE: A Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on January 18, 2019 at Bluebonnet Hills, Colleyville, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to a . SURVIVORS: Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Burkhart. Bill is survived by his sons, Bryan Burkhart of Bedford, Texas and Morgan Burkhart (spouse: Reba Rene') of North Richland Hills, Texas, granddaughters, Courtney Michelle Burkhart, Lindsay Rose Burkhart, Natalie Jo Burkhart, Adrienne Rene' Burkhart and Olivia Beth Burkhart.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 17, 2020