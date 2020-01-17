Home

Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home
5725 COLLEYVILLE BLVD
Colleyville, TX 76034
(817) 498-5894
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Bluebonnet Hills
Colleyville, TX
More Obituaries for William Burkhart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Burkhart


1928 - 2020
William Burkhart Obituary
William Bryan BURKHART RICHLAND HILLS - William Bryan "Bill" Burkhart died on January 14, 2020 in Richland Hills, Texas. He was born on October 6, 1928 in Cleburne, Texas. SERVICE: A Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on January 18, 2019 at Bluebonnet Hills, Colleyville, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to a . SURVIVORS: Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Burkhart. Bill is survived by his sons, Bryan Burkhart of Bedford, Texas and Morgan Burkhart (spouse: Reba Rene') of North Richland Hills, Texas, granddaughters, Courtney Michelle Burkhart, Lindsay Rose Burkhart, Natalie Jo Burkhart, Adrienne Rene' Burkhart and Olivia Beth Burkhart.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 17, 2020
