William C. Ellis JOSHUA--William C. "Bill" Ellis, 82, a retired brewery manager, passed away at a Fort Worth hospital Wednesday, June 24, 2020, from complications of acute myelogenic leukemia. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, at Mountain Valley Funeral Home Chapel. Interment: Caddo Cemetery following the service. Visitation: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, June 29. Bill was born Oct. 4, 1937, in Seymour, Texas, to Leonard and Eloise Sidwell Ellis. He spent his life working and enjoyed great success forging many treasured friendships along the way. He started work at the age of 9 on local farms picking cotton and as a teenager worked in the oilfields. He then embarked on a long career in the beverage industry in Fort Worth and Memphis, Tenn. He was plant manager of the Kimbell Beverage Company in Fort Worth for 15 years then joined Miller Brewery where he was a mechanic and supervisor for more than 30 years. Bill loved his large family, his church, horses and horse racing, and Oklahoma Sooner football. He was a 32nd-degree Mason and a member of Deer Creek Masonic Lodge #510 in Everman. He was a man of strong faith and greeted everyone with his favorite Bible verse Psalm 118:24: "This is the day the Lord has made, We will Rejoice and be Glad in it." Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Peggy Rotenberry Ellis; his parents; and his brother, Dale Ellis. SURVIVORS: Wife, Linda Bruce Ellis of Cleburne; daughter, Barbara Abel-Clark and husband, Dusty, of Crowley; son, Mike Ellis and wife, Jerri, of Crowley; siblings, Charles Ellis and wife, Judy, of Huntsville, Jerry Ellis of Hubbard, Glenda Godbey of Waco, Carol Woerz and husband, Ed, of Arlington, Ann May and husband, Chuck, of California, and Melinda Forgue and husband, Mark, of Weatherford; brother-in-law, Chester Rotenberry of Rio Vista; grandchildren, Cassie, Tara, Billy, Bobby, Judy, Kym, Jamey, Brittney, and Courtney; and several great-grandchildren.