|
|
William "Bill" C. Rosenthal BENBROOK--Our beloved husband, dad, papa, brother, uncle, and friend, Retired Maj. William "Bill" C. Rosenthal, USAF, crossed into the blue on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. He died with family at his side following a week in ICU due to a traumatic neck injury. SERVICE: He will be inurned with full military honors at the DFW National Cemetery in Dallas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of Bill's favorite charities, Benbrook Memorial Post 10429 VFW, 1000 Stevens Dr., Benbrook, Benbrook, TX 76126 or Michigan Tech Fund, Electrical Eng. Dept., 1400 Townsend Dr., Houghton, MI 49931. Bill was born in 1940 in Buffalo, N.Y., to Herbert and Wilma. He attended Lancaster Central High School and was active in varsity basketball, football and tennis. He married his high school sweetheart, Lois. He was awarded the United States Scholarship for the state of New York by Michigan Technological University and earned his BSEE degree. An ROTC cadet and distinguished military graduate, Bill served our country as an Air Force officer for 20 years. As a B-52 radar navigator, he was awarded three Air Medals for combat operations in Southeast Asia. In 1970 he became the youngest navigator chosen to be an instructor at SAC's Combat Crew Training School. He earned his MBA from Golden Gate University and was a distinguished graduate of the Air Command and Staff College. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked for 22 years in management at Lockheed Martin (formerly General Dynamics) in Plant Engineering and Environmental Resources. He was honored to become a Chickasha Ikana as well as a registered Girl Scout (not a typo). He was a member of the Elks Lodge, American Legion, and Benbrook Memorial Post 10429 VFW, where he served as adjutant for many years. Bill loved music, especially jazz. He played trumpet throughout high school and college and formed his own jazz ensemble during college. He taught himself to play piano and guitar, and loved to play duets with his daughters (who played flute and trumpet). He enjoyed scuba diving, tennis and woodworking. Bill never met a stranger and welcomed everyone with a hearty handshake and a big smile. We will always remember his bravery and courage, joking and laughter, compassion for others, wisdom, unwavering support and unconditional love. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Matthew Kent Barta. Now they are reunited and Papa is bouncing Matthew on his knee. SURVIVORS: His wife of almost 59 years, Lois; daughters, Leeann Rosenthal (Dan Sturdevant) and Lori Rosenthal Barta; granddaughter, Linsey Noel Barta; sister, Linda Ludwig; aunt, Lois Rosenthal; and many nieces and nephews. Aim High . . . Fly-Fight-Win! NEPTUNE SOCIETY OF DFW North Richland Hills, 817-838-5100 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019