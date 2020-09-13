William "Gayle" Campbell
June 26, 1942 - August 10, 2020
Fort Worth, TX - William "Gayle" Campbell, 78, passed away peacefully Aug. 10, 2020, while being comforted by his wife and daughter. He passed of complications from a stroke he had 3 years ago and is now in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior.
Memorial Service: We will celebrate Gayle's life at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1800 W. Freeway, Fort Worth, Texas 76102. The service will be live streamed on Facebook on St. Paul Lutheran Church's page.
Memorial: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gayle's name to the American Stroke Association
, the Alzheimer's Association
or St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Gayle was born June 26, 1942, in Electra, Texas, the son of William and Irene Campbell, but lived in Fort Worth most of his life.
He was a football and basketball player at Azle High School, graduating in 1960 and was nicknamed, "Mr. Wit" because of his great sense of humor and sarcasm.
Gayle met the love of his life, Sharon White, in 1959. Gayle and Sharon married on April 3, 1964.
He attended Texas Tech University for one year and graduated from the University of North Texas with a BA in Interior Design in 1965.
After graduation he worked as an Interior Designer at Blackmon-Mooring and as a realtor at Edmonds & Barton Inc. Shortly after, he was proud to partner with his friend, Harmon Hightower to start their own business, Campbell-Hightower Inc., manufacturing custom doors with stained glass. Their most well-known jobs included designing doors for Joe T. Garcia's restaurant, the Stockyards Hotel and the palace of the King of Saudi Arabia. After closing his business in 1987 he worked for Innovative Developers Inc. for two years. He was later employed as a Salesman at University Building Specialties Inc., as well as GES Mechanical Services. He returned to University Building Specialties until retiring in 2011.
Gayle and Sharon recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on April 3, 2020. They have one daughter, Traci Johnson, and twin 17-year-old grandsons, Campbell and Connor, who called him, "Papa G". He adored them and was proud of their musical and artistic talents!
Gayle was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. As a huge fan of all TCU sports, he was a season ticket holder for 56 years and President of the Frog Club in 1985. Gayle always said he had "purple blood." The games will never be the same without him, but now he can watch from the best seat in the house!
Gayle also loved serving on the Communications Committee of the Colonial National Invitational Golf Tournament for 30 years.
Gayle was a hunter, golfer, trivia buff and an avid NY Times crossword puzzle enthusiast. His big smile could charm anyone from a mile away. He had some quirky habits like counting things, from steps he took, to hawks on light poles, to single shoes on the side of the road.
Some of his family's best memories are of him saying "Howdy" when he greeted everyone, his love of going to movies, attending the Fort Worth Rodeo each year and his love of Dairy Queen Blizzards.
Gayle was a beloved member of St. Paul Lutheran Church for 46 years. He loved his roles as President, Elder, Head Usher and serving communion.
Gayle was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors: Wife, Sharon Campbell; daughter, Traci Johnson and husband, Scott; grandsons, Campbell and Connor; sisters, Judy Campbell Wooten and Karen Campbell Odum; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to thank Westmore Senior Living Memory Care in Fort Worth and Vitas Hospice Healthcare.