William Charles Jennings
William Charles Jennings FORT WORTH--Elder William Charles Jennings heard the Master's Call on Sunday, May 24, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Noon Wednesday, June 3, at Concord Baptist Church. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Baker Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Brothers, Clarence, Robert, Curtis and Nathan Jennings; sisters, Elizabeth Bruton, Glenda Baston, Paula, Evangelist Patricia and Monica Jennings; a host of nieces and nephews; and the Greater Love Chapel Church of God In Christ Church family.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 31, 2020.
