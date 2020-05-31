William Charles Jennings
William Charles Jennings FORT WORTH--Elder William Charles Jennings heard the Master's Call on Sunday, May 24, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Noon Wednesday, June 3, at Concord Baptist Church. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, at Baker Funeral Home. SURVIVORS: Brothers, Clarence, Robert, Curtis and Nathan Jennings; sisters, Elizabeth Bruton, Glenda Baston, Paula, Evangelist Patricia and Monica Jennings; a host of nieces and nephews; and the Greater Love Chapel Church of God In Christ Church family.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
JUN
3
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Concord Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
301 East Rosedale Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
817-332-4468
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Baker Funeral Home
