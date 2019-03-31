William Charles Noble ARLINGTON--On Monday, March 25, 2019, William Charles Noble, 76, went to be with his Lord following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Friday, April 5, at First Baptist Church, Arlington. Interment: DFW National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: or American Parkinson Disease Association. Bill was born July 15, 1942, in Brooklyn, N.Y. He spent his childhood on Long Island, N.Y., and graduated salutatorian from Garden City High School in 1960. He graduated with honors from Pennsylvania State University in 1964, and went on to earn an MBA at Harvard Business School in 1966. Bill served proudly as a captain in the U.S. Army through 1969 and was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. On Oct. 28, 1967, Bill married Marjorie Heath, his loving wife of 51 years. They raised a son, Scott, and two daughters, Kristin and Megan. Bill was a business executive and management consultant with several companies in a variety of industries. Although Bill was a dedicated businessman, he always found time to be involved in his children's lives, coaching their sports teams, being involved in Indian Guides and Princesses, and rarely missing one of their extracurricular activities. He especially enjoyed participating in the Big Brothers program. As a member of First Baptist Church Arlington, he was active in the International Friends organization where he mentored international business students. Bill loved traveling around the world with Margie. He also loved family vacations, gardening, seafood and ice cream. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Bertha Noble; and his firstborn son, Kevin Charles Noble. SURVIVORS: Wife, Margie; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Bianca Noble; daughter and son-in-law, Kristin and Stacy Williams; daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Richard Haratine; brother and sister-in-law, Dave and Joy Noble; "little brother," Michael Moncavage; stepmother, Joyce Noble; and his grandchildren, Franklin and Savannah Noble, Natalie, Jake and Cole Williams, Elliot, Oliver, Isaac, and Asher Haratine.



