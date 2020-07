William Clinton Bahan FORT WORTH--William C. Bahan, 97, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Fort Worth. SERVICE: to be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: May be made to charity of choice . He was preceded in death by his wife, Lola Katheryne Thompson Bahan, and son, William Clinton Bahan Jr. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, George Ann Carter Bahan; children, Kate Bahan Crawford and husband, John, of Minden, Nev., Carolyn Bahan Barraco and husband, Jimmy, of Fort Worth, James E. Bahan and wife, Cassie, of San Francisco, Calif., Suzanne M. Bahan of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Ian Crawford, Leigh Crawford Curran and husband, Casey, Maggie Crawford and husband, Timbo Stillinger, Lola Barajas, Audrey Bahan; great-grandchild, Mae Curran. THOMPSON'S HARVESON & COLE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY 4350 River Oaks Blvd. Fort Worth, TX 76114, 817-336-0345 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries