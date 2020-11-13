1/1
William Curtis Crownover
1930 - 2020
William Curtis Crownover
March 28, 1930 - November 10, 2020
New Braunfels, Texas - William Curtis Crownover, 90, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Funeral: 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet.
Curtis was born March 28, 1930, in a cabin near Grady, Okla. He was loved by all who knew him. His quick wit and silly jokes were hallmarks of who he was. Curtis was a dedicated husband, father, great-grandfather and brother.
He taught by example and by the wisdom gained growing up in the Depression, his service in the Army, and working hard to provide for his family. Curtis lived a full life, on his terms, and he will be sorely missed by his family and all who knew and loved him.
Curtis was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lazunae Crownover; parents, Roy and Minnie Crownover; and sisters, Dorothy Hinman and Marie Booker.
Survivors: Son, Mike Crownover and wife, Cris Cortez Crownover; daughter, Brenda Crownover Davis and husband, Frank; grandchildren, Dr. Michael Crownover M.D. and wife, Jen, Jacob Crownover and wife, Katherine, Ben Davis, Rachel Davis and Andrew Davis; great-grandchildren, Reid Crownover, Boogie Crownover, Eliana Crownover and Braylee Crownover; great-great-grandson, Lucas Roy Crownover (due to be born on November 24, 2020); and sisters, Melba Ewing, Cleo Bristol, Adine Hunter, Martha Pike and Diane Weger.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 13, 2020.
