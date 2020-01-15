|
|
William D. Weiler GRAPEVINE--William David "Bill" Weiler passed away Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Lucas Funeral Home, Grapevine, Texas. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the or a . Born Oct. 19, 1938, Bill was raised in Handley, Texas. He was a graduate of Victoria College, lettering in basketball and track; the University of Texas at Austin, where he majored in math and lettered in track; and the University of Dallas where he earned his MBA. Bill married Rosalee Landrum, and they celebrated their 6oth anniversary in 2019 with their children and extended family. He was employed by General Dynamics and General Automotive Parts as a programmer/systems analyst and retired from Genuine Parts Company as manager of the Southwest Division of Accounting and Data Processing. Bill was active in his children's sports activities and served as a Big Brother for many years, having at one time the longest match in Tarrant County. Active in the Methodist Church, he visited shut-ins for several years. Bill enjoyed golf in retirement though it kept him perpetually frustrated. Possessing a great sense of humor, he loved people, traveling, music, movies and books. His gentle, loving spirit will be missed greatly by his family and friends. Bill was proceeded in death by his parents, David C. and Naomi Weiler. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his wife, Rosalee; daughters, Leigh Honeycutt, Robin L. Weiler; son, Jason B. Weiler and his wife, Linnie; grandchildren, Chase Honeycutt and wife, Abra, Jalynn and Dorian Weiler; brother, Gene Weiler and his wife, Melinda; sister, Pam Garrett and her husband, Jimmie; and beloved nieces, nephews, great-nephew and great-nieces.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 15, 2020