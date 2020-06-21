William Dale Dupree BENBROOK-William Dale Dupree passed away June 16, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He enjoyed 77 years on God's green earth and is looking forward to his heavenly home. He was a loyal member of the Church of Christ from his revival baptism in a Van Zant Cunty creek at age 13 to his proudly proclaiming is faith on his dog tags during the Viet Nam era to his last days. William was born in Grand Saline TX to John Dale and Billie Ruth Dupree. He spent his early years on the family farm learning Christian values and the importance of hard work and family. William continued his education and graduated from the American University with a BA in history, then taught in Houston schools while he earned a JD from South Texas College of Law. Licensed before the US Supreme Court and Texas Supreme Court, William practiced administrative and criminal law until his retirement in 2004. His passions included hunting, fishing, firearms, family, cooking and martial arts. A great story teller, he will be warmly remembered by retelling the stories of his adventures. William is preceded in death by his parents, John and Billie Dupree; sister, Sherry Majors; and his son, William II. SURVIVORS: William is survived by Pat, his wife of 47 years; son, and wife Kinney and Melissa Dupree; grandchildren, Alexandria Porter and Jax Dupree; aunts and uncles; nephew; cousins and friends.



