William Daniel Owens MANSFIELD--Hullabaloo, Caneck! Caneck! Danny Owens, 71, of Mansfield, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 21, 2019, surrounded by his family. FUNERAL: 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. Interment: Wednesday, March 27, Rehoboth Cemetery, Mansfield. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26. Danny was born in Shreveport, La., to W.B. and Grace Owens of Carthage, Texas. Danny graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Management and Accounting. While attending Texas A&M, Danny was a member of the Fightin' Texas Aggie Football Team that won the '67 Southwest Conference Championship and defeated Alabama in the '68 Cotton Bowl. Following his entrepreneurial spirit, in 1986, Danny purchased Texas Chili Company, which he and his wife, Deborah, worked to grow for 30 years. Texas Chili Company remains a family business and is owned and operated by his son, Garret Flynt. Danny's hobbies included working in his yard with his wife, woodworking, boating, traveling, spending time with his family, and watching his granddaughter play basketball. Danny was witty, generous, loving and patient. His sense of humor was contagious. Danny had a love for red wine and chocolate and was a devoted Texas Aggies and Texas Rangers fan. He will be greatly missed. Danny was preceded in death by his father, W.B. Owens; mother, Grace Owens; sons, Tyron Owens and Spencer Owens. SURVIVORS: Wife, Deborah K. Owens; daughter, Nicole Owens; sons, Slater Owens and Garret Flynt; daughter-in-law, Lindsey Flynt; grandchildren, Madison and Jaxson Flynt; sisters, Linda Wilson and Billy Jean Pearson; a niece; and several nephews.



