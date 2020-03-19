|
|
William Courtney Jr. JOSHUA -- William "Dub" David Courtney Jr, 89, died March 17, 2020 at home after a long fight against cancer. SERVICES: A visitation will be open, and Mr. Courtney will be available, Thursday, March 19 at Mountain Valley Funeral Home, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Burial will be private, Friday, at Green Acres Memorial Park. Mr. Courtney was born and raised in Smithfield, Texas, the son of William David and Maudie Lee (Halbert) Courtney. In his teens and twenties, Mr. Courtney spent countless hours working on cars and racing them around town. He also enjoyed playing his guitar with friends. After graduating from high school at age 16, Mr. Courtney went to work for Williamson Dickie. He attended Texas Christian University before joining the Army. He met his wife, Maxine on a blind date in 1951 and they eloped January 27, 1955 in Marietta, Okla. Not telling anyone of the marriage until May of that year after her high school graduation. Mr. Courtney joined the Army in 1950 and served in the Korean War from 1951-1952. In 1956, Mr. Courtney went to work for the U.S. Postal Service where he spent the next 30 years. During those years he attended Oklahoma and Oklahoma State Universities, obtaining his Bachelor's Degree. After retirement he spent most of his time outside gardening and keeping the land around his home cleared. Mr. Courtney had a passion for gardening. His gardens were the envy of friends and neighbors alike. He took pride in being able to share the bounty with everyone close to him. Mr. Courtney was extremely mechanically inclined and could fix almost anything. A trait his daughters took full advantage of. Mr. Courtney was a smart, kind, honest and generous man who will be missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Holbrook; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Whitlock. SURVIVORS: He leaves his wife of 65 years, Lois Maxine (Bratcher) Courtney; his daughters, Pamela Courtney, Elizabeth Barnes and her husband, Stephen; granddaughters, Michele Gortney and her husband, Derek, Krystal Brown and her companion, Chase Nunn; grandson, Matt Palmer; great-grandchildren, Mia Gortney, Lily Whitlock, Kennedy Gortney, Avery Gortney and Riley Palmer; and many close friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 19, 2020