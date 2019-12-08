|
|
William David Roper BEDFORD--William David Roper passed away Dec. 1, 2019, at home with his family. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: will be held at a later date. David retired from Bell Helicopter after 33 years and was a Shriner. He was loved by everyone. He was preceded by parents, Dub and Ruby Roper. SURVIVORS: His wife, Debra Roper; daughters; and grandchildren. Special thanks to daughter, Rhonda Roper Nazzaro, Stella, Jake, Bella, and Gabriel that were with him when he needed them.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 8, 2019