William David Wessel HURST--William Wessel, 71, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. SERVICE: No services in Texas. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to the National . William was born in St. Louis, Mo. He graduated from Herman High School in 1965. He received his Bachelor's degree from St. Louis University in 1982. William's work brought him to Dallas-Fort Worth in 1990 where he lived a full life. He would say raising two children is his greatest accomplishment. William was preceded in death by his parents, Judge William H. and Alice Wessel; and sister, Robin Wessel Rodgers. SURVIVORS: Mary Wessel; daughter, Ann Simpson and husband, Shane; son, William Wessel and wife, Angela Gonzales; grandchildren, Shane and Ava Simpson; sister, Dr. Marty Rulo; and many other loving family members and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on June 2, 2019