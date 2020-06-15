William Donald "Don" Littlejohn, M.D. WILLOW PARK--FUNERAL: Services for William Donald (Don) Littlejohn, M.D., will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Galbreaith-Pickard Hilltop Chapel in Willow Park, Texas, with Dr. Jason Atchley officiating. Interment: 1 p.m. at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery under the direction of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening, June 16, at Galbreaith-Pickard Hilltop Chapel in Willow Park, Texas. Don was born on December 30, 1934, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to Marion Andrew (aka Arthur Lee) and Lucille Mae Crow Littlejohn. Arthur and Lucille had three children, William Donald, Robert Lee and Rebecca Ann. Lucille remarried after the death of her husband and gave birth to James "Jimmy" Ralph Burns, half brother to Don. After his mom remarried, Don left home and headed to Fort Worth, Texas, to begin a new life for himself. He found employment setting pins for the bowling alley, working as a taxi cab driver, and working at Leonard Brothers department store. It was at Leonard Brothers where he met his first wife, Barbara. Don and Barbara had two daughters, Linda and Donna. Don served in the U.S. Air Force as an Orthopedic Medic at Sidi Slamane AFB, Morocco, from 1954-1958. He received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal during his service. After his military service, Don returned to Fort Worth and was stationed at Carswell AFB while working in the medical corps. While at Carswell, he met several influential physicians that encouraged him to take placement exams for college credit. After his divorce from Barbara, Don began working for All Saints Hospital as a blood bank technician. Through a friend, Don met his second wife, Rosa Louise Dumain, who was working in the lab at St. Joseph hospital. Don and Louise also had two daughters, Vicki and Cindy. In 1970, they moved to Willow Park, Texas, where they resided until his death. Don did not do anything in a traditional manner. He never went to high school but was accepted into Texas Wesleyan College due to his high marks on placement exams. Don was accepted into the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School after three years of college and graduated with a Doctor of Medicine degree on June 5, 1967 his first time to wear a cap and gown. Later he returned to Texas Wesleyan to finish his Bachelor of Science degree and graduated Summa Cum Laude. He completed a Family Practice residency at John Peter Smith Hospital before opening his office and serving the next 38 years working as a General Practitioner in the Fort Worth area. Don was a true Renaissance man. He served as the team doctor for the Fort Worth Wings Hockey team and the Fort Worth Braves football team, loved bowling in tournaments, enjoyed big game hunting, photography, drawing and clay modeling, as well as treasure hunting, and underwater recovery for local law enforcement agencies. Don and Louise traveled to Las Vegas and Cancun when they could and enjoyed spending time with his siblings and their spouses as well as his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Don is survived by his wife, Louise; his children, Linda Sanders (Sam), Donna Moore (Stan), Vicki Littlejohn-Oram (Dean), and Cindy Fowlkes (Gary). He is also lovingly remembered by 10 grandchildren: Michelle Sanders Rollins (Edgar), Holly Sanders Bell (Martin), Katie Sanders Castillo (Alexander), Aimee Moore Lowthorp (Travis), Evan Moore, William Littlejohn-Oram (Kaitlyn), Evelyn Littlejohn-Oram, London Littlejohn-Oram, Mallory Fowlkes, Emily Fowlkes; and four great-grandchildren: Isaac and Moira Rollins, Addison Lowthorp and Isaiah Bell. Don is also survived by his sister, Rebecca; half brother, Jimmy, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert. Pallbearers: Alexander Castillo, Gary Fowlkes, William Littlejohn-Oram, Travis Lowthorp, Evan Moore, Stan Moore, and Dean Oram. Honorary Pallbearers: Martin Bell, Edgar Rollins, and Sam Sanders. GALBREAITH-PICKARD HILLTOP CHAPEL Willow Park, 817-594-2747 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 15, 2020.