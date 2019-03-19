|
|
William Douglas BEDFORD -- William "Billy" Douglas, 60, passed away, Saturday, March 16, 2019. FUNERAL: 1 p.m. Thursday at Alexander's Midway, Springtown. Visitation: 12 to 1 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. Billy was born June 23, 1958 in Fort Worth and was a plumber by trade. He was preceded in death by his father, Hubert Douglas and a brother, Russell Douglas. SURVIVORS: Mother, Pat Douglas; daughters, Michelle Douglas, Amanda Douglas and Whitney Pittman; sister, Deana Farmer and husband, Gary; brother, Carl Douglas; cousin, Mike Smith and wife Brandy; grandchildren, Justin, Austin, Haleigh, Payton and Cami; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 19, 2019