William Douglas "Tom" Arbogast Jr.
1954 - 2020
William "Tom" Douglas Arbogast Jr.
July 15, 1954 - November 20, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - William "Tom" Douglas Arbogast Jr, 66, passed away November 20, 2020 peacefully at home.
Graveside service: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation 1 hour prior at Guardian Funeral Home.
Tom was born July 15, 1954 to William and Ethlyn Arbogast in New Orleans, LA. He graduated from Everman High School in 1972. He studied photography at Sam Houston State. He worked at W.W. Grainger and as a photographer at Lockheed Martin for 37 years. Tom retired from Lockheed in March 2018. Tom also did photography for many community activities and events. He married Jackie in August 1987. They have one daughter, Sarah. Together Tom and Jackie enjoyed traveling, visiting the Texas coast, and going out to eat.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and brother James Lee.
He is survived by his wife; daughter; future son in law, Randy; and numerous family, friends, and coworkers.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
