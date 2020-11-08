William Dowell Cobb
April 13, 1936 - October 31, 2020
Arlington, Texas - William Dowell Cobb (Bill), age 84, a resident of Arlington, Texas, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was healthy and active until being taken too soon by the COVID-19 virus. He was the loving husband of Gail (Palmer) Cobb, to whom he was married for 63 years.
Bill was born on April 13, 1936 in Dallas, Texas, the son of the late Earl Dee and Vera (Dashner) Cobb. Bill and his wife Gail met as teenagers, and were sweethearts at North Dallas High School. He attended Southern Methodist University where he was a member of Alpha Tau Omega, and the ROTC. He graduated in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing. Within a week of graduation, Bill and Gail were married, and Bill was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. He served active duty until 1960, in posts both overseas and domestic, including Turkey, Wyoming, and Michigan
In the 1960s, Bill began a 25-year career with Montgomery Ward, managing retail operations in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Colorado. After retiring from Montgomery Ward, he had a second career with H&R Block, working with tax clients, and training other tax consultants.
For the past 43 years, Bill and Gail have had their home in Arlington, Texas. Bill was a faithful member of Westminster Presbyterian Church, where he served in many roles, as a Ruling Elder, a Sunday School teacher, and on occasion, even as a lay preacher. He was a devoted fan of the SMU Mustangs, regularly attending football games through seasons thick and thin. He especially enjoyed spending time in South Padre Island with his family and friends, where for several weeks each year he perfected the fine art of sitting on a sunny beach, enjoying conversation, and laughing with others and at himself.
Bill is survived by his wife Gail Cobb, of Arlington, Texas, and his sister Deeann Calvert, of Longview, Texas. He also leaves his two sons, William D. Cobb, Jr. (and wife Stacy) and Russell D. Cobb (and wife Lisa) both of Dallas, Texas, along with grandchildren Claire Cobb Lick (and husband Brady), Ryan Cobb, William B. Cobb, and Casey Cobb, and his great-granddaughter Lily Cobb.
Due to COVID restrictions, the family will conduct a private memorial service. Memorials may be made in Bill's name to Westminster Presbyterian Church or to Arlington Life Shelter, both in Arlington, Texas.
