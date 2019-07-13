Home

William Durrah "Bill" Ratliff III

William Durrah "Bill" Ratliff III Obituary
William Durrah Ratliff III FORT WORTH--William Durrah Ratliff III, better known as "Bill" to most, also known as "Billy" to his family and many lifelong friends, passed on to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 7, 2019, with family by his side after a brave battle with cancer. Bill would have turned 70 years of age on Aug. 25, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at University Christian Church with a reception following at the Cowgirl Hall of Fame and Museum.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 13, 2019
