William E. Love, Sr. FORT WORTH -- William Earl Love Sr. passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, 1 p.m. at Gospel Temple CHS Church. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Friday noon to 8 p.m. at Serenity Funerals and Cremations. SURVIVORS: Wife, Bonnie Love; children, Sharonda Ellis, Derrick Love (Lisa), William Love Jr.; sister, Gertha Johnson; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 4, 2019