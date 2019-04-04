Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funerals & Cremations
4725 Vermont Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76115
(817) 207-0086
Resources
More Obituaries for William Love
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Earl Love Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William Earl Love Sr. Obituary
William E. Love, Sr. FORT WORTH -- William Earl Love Sr. passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, 1 p.m. at Gospel Temple CHS Church. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Friday noon to 8 p.m. at Serenity Funerals and Cremations. SURVIVORS: Wife, Bonnie Love; children, Sharonda Ellis, Derrick Love (Lisa), William Love Jr.; sister, Gertha Johnson; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now