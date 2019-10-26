Home

William "Billy" Eastland Ware IV FORT WORTH--William "Billy" Eastland Ware IV, 36, of Fort Worth, a beloved son, brother and uncle, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn St., Dallas, TX 76219. Billy was born Feb. 22, 1983, in Fort Worth, Texas, and graduated from Southwest High School in 2002. Billy briefly worked at the Burleson Rec Center in Burleson, Texas. He was a member of "Club Maverick" and had a passion for the Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Stars. SURVIVORS: Father, William E. Ware III and stepmother, Linda Alewine, of Burleson, Texas; mother, Kerri King and stepfather, Daniel King, of Fort Worth, Texas; siblings, Nikala Ware, Megan King; stepbrother, Lukas Alewine; nephew, Carter Nielson; grandparents, Gary and Karen Shaw, Don and Sandra Buerger of Cleburne, Texas, and Mary Schmidt of Dubuque, Iowa; with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 26, 2019
