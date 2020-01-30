Home

Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
William Edward "Eddie" Cameron


1949 - 2020
William Edward "Eddie" Cameron Obituary
William Edward Cameron ARLINGTON -- William Edward "Eddie" Cameron, 70, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Arlington. FUNERAL: 10 a.m., Fri., Jan. 31, Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington. Interment: Fairway Garden of Memories Cemetery, Van. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m., Thurs., Jan. 30 at the funeral home. Eddie was born on April 23, 1949 in Dallas to William Curtis Cameron and Irene Faye Finneburgh Cameron. He graduated from Bryan Adams High School in 1967 and The University of Texas at Arlington with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He married his sweetheart of 49 years, Ginger Louise Storey on June 5, 1970 in Arlington. Eddie was a former Assistant Vice President at JP Morgan in Lewisville. His children and grandchildren filled his heart with great joy. He always took interest in all their hobbies and friends. He was most known as Coach Eddie to many in the community. He actively has been coaching almost 35 years with both boys and girls youth sports in Arlington. He spent over twenty years as a Junior Achievement Mentor. He enjoyed golfing and fishing. SURVIVORS: Wife, Ginger Storey Cameron; daughters, Heather Rene' Cameron, Mandelyn Gayle Gray and husband, Steven; sons, William Ryan Cameron and wife, Tiffany, Christopher Colby Cameron; grandchildren, Logan Gray, Kenzie Cameron, Paityn Cameron, William Colby Cameron, Jaxson Cameron; and a host of many friends and extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 30, 2020
