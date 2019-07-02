|
|
William Edward Clark FORT WORTH--William Edward Clark, 67, transitioned from time into eternity on Thursday, June 27, 2019. MEMORIAL CELEBRATION: High Noon, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Inspiring Body of Christ Church (IBOC), 7701 S. Westmoreland Road, Dallas, Texas, 75237. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care are his beloved daughters, Jennifer Clark, Monique Clark and Tiffany Wilson; his mother, Willie A. Davis; five siblings; eight grandchildren; one great-granchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 2, 2019