Brown Owens & Brumley Family Funeral Home & Crematory
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
(817) 335-4557
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Visitation
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
425 South Henderson
Fort Worth, TX 76104-1084
William Edward "Bill" Wallace


1928 - 2019
William Edward "Bill" Wallace Obituary
William "Bill" Edward Wallace FORT WORTH--William "Bill" Edward Wallace passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the age of 91. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Brown, Owens & Brumley's Joe B. Brown Memorial Chapel. Visitation: One hour prior to service time. Bill was born Saturday, Nov. 3, 1928, to the late Newton and Georgia Wallace in Fort Worth, Texas. He served in the U.S. Army. He retired from Bell Helicopter after 36 years of dedicated service. Bill was a Mason, a Shriner, and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. He was a member of the Musicians Union and played at Guys & Dolls Ballroom and the Shrine Band. Bill enjoyed his time at the Benbrook Senior Club. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Newton and Georgia Wallace; wife, Carrie Wallace; brother, Robert Wallace; and daughter, Kathy Moshier. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Donna Beck; and numerous friends. BROWN, OWENS & BRUMLEY Family Funeral Home 425 S. Henderson, 817-335-4557 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 17, 2019
