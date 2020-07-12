1/1
William Elbert "Bert" Wilson Jr.
William Elbert "Bert" Wilson Jr. WACO--William "Bert" Wilson, 81, of Waco, born Jan. 22, 1939, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2020, in Springfield, Mo., following prolonged illness. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, at his beloved church home Seventh & James Baptist Church in Waco. Visitation: The family will receive visitors 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 16, at the OakCrest Funeral Home in Waco. Further details may be found by contacting OakCrest Funeral Home online, or by calling 254-772-5272. Due to current concerns, the service will be recorded and later posted on the church website for those that cannot attend in person. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Waco Foundation, c/o Kiwanis Club of Waco Seniors; or Seventh & James Baptist Church Youth Ministry.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 12, 2020.
