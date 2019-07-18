|
William Ennis Thomson VENTURA -- William Ennis Thomson died May 17, 2019, age 92. GRAVESIDE: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, 2301 N Sylvania Ave., Fort Worth. Music educator and author, Bill retired as Dean of the school of music at USC. He met wife, Elizabeth "Betty" in Poly in 1943. Married in 1948, separated only by Navy service 45 to 46. Bill helped found the One O'Clock Lab Band at UNT. Family and academic life began in 1952 with Sul Ross State University, Alpine. He left beloved Texas in 1961 with four children for faculty positions at Indiana University, the University of Hawaii, Case Western Reserve University, University of Arizona, SUNY Buffalo and USC in 1980, retiring in 1992. Bill missed Betty every day after her death in 2011. SURVIVORS: Carol (Mayer) Maloney of Bloomington, Ind., Mark (Kathy) Thomson of Ventura, Calif., Laurie (Sheldon) Yourist of York, Pa., and John (Tina) Thomson of Pasadena, Calif.; twelve grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 18, 2019