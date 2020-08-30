1/
William Ernest "Bill" Barkley Jr.
William "Bill" Ernest Barkley Jr. BURLESON--William "Bill" Ernest Barkley Jr., 90, of Alvarado, Texas, peacefully left this world on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at 7:04 a.m. Bill was a long-standing member of the Fort Worth Optimists and participated in the Youth Baseball program. He was the No. 1 fan of the Burleson Elks and could be found in the stands of every athletic event. He was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church. Bill loved his children and their spouses: Donna and Steve Koenig, Jan and Jim Fry, Gary Barkley, Dayna and Gene Bird and Jill and Randy Steele. He was the proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and numerous honorary grandchildren who also called him "Granddad." Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie; his son, Mickey; grandchildren, Daniel and Emily; and great-grandson, Jaycen. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Bethesda Baptist Church. Due to Covid -19, seating at the church will be limited. The service will be live-streamed on You Tube and on his Facebook page. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Mountain Valley Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: The family requests that no flowers be sent. Instead, please honor Bill by donations to Optimist of Fort Worth, Youth Fund, Inc, P.O. Box 101163, Fort Worth 76185; or a charity of your choice.


Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 30, 2020.
August 29, 2020
Bill Barkley a fine man.
Terry Headrick
