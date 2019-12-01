|
William Eugene "Gene" Beloate BEDFORD--William Eugene "Gene" Beloate passed Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. Viewing: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3. Both at Lucas Funeral Home in Hurst. Graveside: 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in DFW National Cemetery. Please contact family friend Paul's Flower Boutique, 817-831-0281, or send donations to the North Texas Patriot Guard Riders. Gene was born March 15, 1926, in a log cabin in Memphis, Tenn. He was an educator and business owner in Haltom City. SURVIVORS: He is survived by daughters, Jan Lasher and Lisa Grimmett; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 1, 2019