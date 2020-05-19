William Eugene Huff
William Eugene Huff ARLINGTON--William Eugene "Bill" Huff of Arlington passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020. MEMORIAL VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Moore Funeral Home. Bill was born in Fort Worth on Dec. 9, 1946, to Denzil A. Huff and Margaret Schrickel Huff. He lived most of his life in Arlington and graduated from Arlington High School in 1965 then played basketball for Arlington State College (now UTA). He served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves as an airplane mechanic. Bill was a man of many talents: his joy was to barbecue for family and business, which he did for many years at Billy Bob's of Texas. Also serving for a time as the Jolly Rancher spokesperson, dressed as Jolly Rancher, he traveled to many children's homes and hospitals. He retired as a Master Plumber from the family business, Anchor Plumbing in Arlington. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Huff. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Anderson of Arlington, Texas, and son, Grady (Jen) Huff of Longmont, Colo.; sisters, Dee Ann (Dan) Dent of Hillsboro, Texas, and Denise (Ed) Dunbar of El Paso, Texas; grandchildren, Courtney, Destiny, Mia, Adrian Jr., Ellie, Morgan, and Porter; great-grandchildren, Nia and Bryce.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 19, 2020.
