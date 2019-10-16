|
William "Bill" F. Keith Sr. ARLINGTON--Coach Bill Keith, 81, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at a hospice in Fort Worth, Texas. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in the chapel at Wade Family Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, Texas, 76013. MEMORIALS: In place of flowers, the family requests donations be made, in Bill's name, to the . Bill Keith was born Feb. 24, 1938, in Heidenheimer, Texas, to Reuben and Eva Keith. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1957. He was an outstanding student/athlete attaining All-District honors in football, basketball, and track. Bill was the valedictorian of his class. He received a track scholarship and attended Sam Houston State University. Bill graduated from the University of Houston; and received his bachelor's degree graduating with magna cum laude honors. He then completed his master's degree from North Texas University. Bill married Ruth Shenkir in August, 1960, and they had one son, Rick. Coach Keith had a 50-year teaching and coaching career. Before graduating from the University of Houston, he served as a student-intern teaching and coaching position at Jones High School in Houston later coaching at Temple Travis Junior High. After three years, Assistant Superintendent Woodrow Counts of Arlington AISD called Bill. Bill accepted Mr. Count's offer to become the head coach at Carter Junior High and later at Sam Houston High School. He represented the defensive staff of the 1973 Semi-Final Texan football team and track team to many district championships. Bill then became the head coach at Gunn Junior High, coaching many city championship football teams. Bill was an assistant football coach at Arlington High School and later the head coach of the Colts football teams, attaining Coach of the Year honors. His teams won many district, bi-district, regional finals honors. Bill retired in 1999, enjoying his lake house in Whitney and deer hunting with his friends and family in Breckenridge. Bill enjoyed attending all of Rick's athletic events. He was a loving Dad, Dad-in Law, Grandfather, and friend. He loved his family, and he especially loved being Paw Paw to his grandchildren, Kennady and Trey. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters, Mary, Margaret, Bobbie; and one brother, Reuben. SURVIVORS: Coach Keith is survived by his son, Rick, wife, Debbie; and grandchildren, Kennady and Trey.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 16, 2019