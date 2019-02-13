William F. Kessler FORT WORTH--William F. Kessler, "Bill," 86 died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas. Bill was born Sept. 12, 1932, in Mount Carmel, Pa., to Willard W. and Cyrilla I. Evert Kessler, and was one of five children. His brothers, Edward and Blaine, and his sisters, Betty and Joanne, preceded him in death. Bill passed away peacefully with his wife Babe at his side. Bill received his B.S. from East Texas State University, a Master's Degree from Nova University and also attended Florida State University in Tallahassee, Fla. Bill proudly served in the United States Air Force, the last year of which he spent living in a tent at K-14 Kimpo Air Base Korea, the coldest place he's ever been. Bill began his career as a police officer for the Canal Zone Police Force in the Republic of Panama and retired as its last and longest acting chief of police. Bill loved to fly. During his time in Panama, he was a private pilot. In retirement, he was a member of the Civil Air Patrol in Dothan, Ala., where he also loved to build and fly radio-controlled planes. Bill rarely refused ice cream, especially "Teaberry" flavored ice cream, from his native Pennsylvania. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandpa and friend. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his spouse of 61 years, Marguerite E. Kessler, "Babe"; and his children, Tammy A. (Kessler) Shaffer, William F. Kessler Jr., Michael P. Kessler, Timothy J. Kessler and Brian E. Kessler. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tyler R. Shaffer, Caitlin (Kessler) Carter, Blair W. Kessler, Megan Kessler, Kelsey Kessler, Kyle Kessler, Kyndall Kessler, Lauren Kessler, Andrew Kessler; and great-grandchildren, Jackson Carter, Lily Carter and Isabelle Kessler. LUCAS FUNERAL HOME Keller, 817-753-6800 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries

