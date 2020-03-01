|
William Fitzgerald Stimpson FORT WORTH--William Fitzgerald Stimpson, 16 months, of Fort Worth, Texas, unexpectedly passed away Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at First United Methodist Church of Fort Worth with visitation at 10 a.m. Interment follows in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Born Oct. 10, 2018, William was the best friend and beloved son of Ty Stimpson and Jordan Rolfe Stimpson. A proud student at Trinity Lutheran Children's Center (TLCC), he loved learning, praising Jesus, and playing with friends. A Fort Worthian by birth, William loved going on car rides around the city, going to the golf course with his dad, and going on walks in his neighborhood with his mom. He found joy being outside; throwing balls, swimming in the family pool and swinging in his bright blue and red swing in his front yard. William loved bubbles and waiving at cars as they passed by. A lover of food, his favorite foods were pancakes, avocado slices, bananas, organic berries, quesadillas, pasta from La Madeline, and the vegetables and chicken from Cousin's Bar-B-Q. William gave the best (slobbery) kisses and giant bear hugs. William loved running around Schlotzsky's and getting a drink cup, only to wait at the drink machine for his GiGi. William would sing "Row, Row, Row Your Boat" and "Baby Shark" as many times a day as he could. Hide and seek was his favorite game, although you could always find him because you could see his large feet peeking out or hear him giggling quietly. He also enjoyed story time and reading books. William's favorite word was "Mama," and he loved watching college football and the Dallas Mavericks with Dad. William Fitzgerald was truly God's angel on Earth, he radiated happiness and pure joy to all he encountered, strangers and friends alike. He was baptized May 19, 2019. While he was here a short time, he touched the lives of so many with his contagious laugh and his bright smile. As much of a sports enthusiast as he was, William made his modeling debut for Gittings Portraits in February. Always the life of the party here on Earth, William is in Heaven, making all the other little angels laugh and smile. Resting peacefully in the arms of the Lord, William is survived by his parents, Ty and Jordan Stimpson; his maternal grandparents, Theo and Janice Rolfe (Fort Worth); his paternal grandparents, Linda Louise Stimpson (Arlington) and Carlton Stimpson (Waco); and a host of other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 1, 2020