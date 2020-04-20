|
William "Bill" Franklin Howard CROWLEY--William Franklin Howard, known as "Bill," "Bubba," and "Boo" went to meet his Lord and God on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the age of 86. VISITATION: 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at Laurel Land Funeral Home, Fort Worth; family and friends are invited to pay their respects and sign the register book following social distancing protocol. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Alzheimer's, Dementia, and Parkinson's foundations. Bill was born Feb. 8, 1934, to Rudolph Howard and Evelyn Boren Howard in Dallas, Texas. He was a graduate of Paschel High School. Bill honorably served in the United States Army from 1954-1957 and later attended TCU and completed ranch management courses. Bill married Bobbie Annette Rager on Oct. 25, 1958, in Fort Worth, Texas. His work history included Frigidaire, Brown Rental Equipment Company, General Motors in Arlington, and A-1 Equipment Rental from which he retired. Bill loved hard work, ranching, reading the Bible, working out, and tending the garden and animals. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Crowley. Bill was preceded in death by his mother; father; sister, Patricia Bucceri; and grandson, Chad N. Daniell. SURVIVORS: Wife of 62 years, Bobbie Annette Howard of Covington; daughter, Stacy Howard Daneill; son-in-law, Dan Daniell of Arlington; grandson, Cole Daniell and wife, Shea Daniell, of Kennedale; nephews; nieces; and other loving family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 20, 2020