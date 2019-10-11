|
William Freddrick Harris FORT WORTH -- Mr. William Freddrick Harris, 87, born March 24, 1932. He went Home to be with the Lord on October 4, 2019. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Saturday, October 12, Elm Grove Baptist Church 1344 E. Harvey Ave. Wake; Friday from 7 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. SURVIVORS: Those left to cherish his undying memories are his children, Wanda, Dexter (Elsie) and Garlan (Eleonore) Harris; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2019