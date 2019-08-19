|
Lying in State
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
View Map
Holy Name Catholic School Gymnasium
Visitation
Following Services
View Map
Holy Name Catholic School Gymnasium
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Holy Name Catholic School Gymnasium
William French "Bill" Ridgway
William "Bill" French Ridgway TOPEKA, KAN.--Chances are, you remember the first time you heard the salutation, "Greetings." More than a "Hello" that acknowledged your presence, "Greetings" likely struck you as an invitation to a conversation and was often followed by questions about you, your family, and your life. For Bill Ridgway, "Greetings" was the first step to making sure you felt like you were the most important person in room and that your story was the only story worth hearing. And Bill would reaffirm that feeling the next time you saw him, as he would recall every detail you previously shared and pick up the conversation right where you left off. William "Bill" French Ridgway, 83, passed peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Bill was married to Marcella "Marcy" Engroff Ridgway (d. 2005) for nearly 30 years and with whom he shared eight children. In their years together, they lived in Topeka, New Orleans, Nashville, and Chicago, finally settling in Bedford, Texas, in 1988. In 2019, Bill returned to his home state of Kansas. Bill Ridgway was born July 25, 1936, in Coffeyville, Kan., to John and Ellen Ridgway, who had emigrated from Cork, Ireland. Bill was watched over by his three sisters, Eileen, Philomena (O'Connell), and Harriett (Halpin) and his brother, Jack. He attended Coffeyville High School, where he excelled in track and field and would earn a track scholarship to Coffeyville Junior College. Throughout his life, Bill was a devoted Catholic and servant of God. Bill's professional passion was helping local governments perform at the highest levels for their residents and businesses. While his career would take him in and out of roles in local government, in every evolution he prized developing close working relationships with the professionals in public service who serve their communities day in and day out. Bill's early professional career included leadership roles at the Dodge City Chamber of Commerce, where he served as president. Later, he served in the Kansas Chamber of Commerce and was appointed to the Small Business Advisory Committee by U.S. Senator Bob Dole. In addition, Bill sought ways to give back to the community, serving as chairman of the Ford County Red Cross and on the President's Advisory Council for St. Mary of the Plains College. His talent for economic opportunity and community development opened opportunities for Bill to work all over the United States, including a career with the Marriott Corporation. Through his keen eye for potential in real estate, his ability to craft economic development packages that would benefit communities and investors, and his insistence on honest and fair dealings, he built a reputation that made Bill sought after by businesses and municipalities alike. Bill cemented his professional legacy as a civic leader in Bedford, Texas, where he served as president of the Hurst-Euless-Bedford (H-E-B) Chamber of Commerce and spent more than a decade focused on the economic development of the H-E-B community. Events like the Bedford Blues Festival and countless businesses and jobs in the H-E-B community owe their existence to Bill's unwavering commitment to creating opportunities for others to succeed and realize their dreams. In his honor and in recognition of his accomplishments, the H-E-B Chamber of Commerce annually awards the Bill Ridgway Spirit of Enterprise Award to individuals or entities who have been significantly involved in the economic development of the H-E-B community. Bill was predeceased by his wife, Marcy, and stepson, Keith Belden (d. 2017). He is survived by his sister, Philomena O'Connell; children, Michelle and Michael Moritz, Jim Belden, Gerri Ann and Hector Vasquez, John William and Debbie Ridgway, Jackie Ridgway and Celeste Methot, John Michael Ridgway and Marcie and Will Kinzel; grandchildren, Devin, Ryan, Andrew, Laura, Joey, Jessie, Whitney, Rene, Robert, Michael, Christopher, Rylee, Keith, Katie, Marcella, Madeleine, William, and JR; great-grandchildren, Alexis, Cameron, and Jackson; and countless cousins, nieces and nephews spread across the United States and Ireland. Bill will lie in state from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, Kan., 66614. SERVICES: Visitation and funeral Mass will take place in Bill's hometown, Coffeyville, Kan. Due to construction in Holy Name Catholic Church, the rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Holy Name Catholic School Gymnasium, next door to the church, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, in the gym. Committal service will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Coffeyville, Kan. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or to Holy Name Church, Coffeyville, sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com. KEVIN BRENNAN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME Topeka, Kan., 785-272-7888 View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 19, 2019