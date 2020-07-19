William G. "Bill" Baker DENTON -- William G. "Bill" Baker, a longtime Arlington resident, joined the Lord Sunday, July 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. SERVICES: Given the current circumstances, a private family graveside service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020. MEMORIALS: May be directed to FUMC Arlington, 313 N. Center St., Arlington, Texas 76011, The Salvation Army DFW Metroplex, PO Box 2333, Fort Worth, Texas 76113, or Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn St., Dallas, Texas 75219. Bill was born in Woodbury, Tenn., on Feb. 4, 1935, to Lee and Jean Baker. He grew up in Sparta and graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon. After his family moved to Arlington, Texas, in 1952, he attended Arlington State College (UTA), Gupton College of Mortuary Sciences, and was Sergeant in the Army Quartermaster Corps Graves Registration Service. Bill served in the funeral business over 55 years and was the Managing Director of Arlington Funeral Home for many years. He tenured as President of the North Texas Funeral Directors Association as well as on the Texas Funeral Directors Board in Austin. He was given the honor of being named the 1995-96 Funeral Director of the Year. Bill married his wife, Jan Tull, on June 26, 1982, and together they were longtime members of FUMC Arlington's Adult Bible Class. He also served his church as a member of the board and of the Men's Wednesday Morning Bible Study. He was a charter member of the Sundown Kiwanis Club, serving two terms as president, and he was a life member of the Texas-Oklahoma District Kiwanis. He was a 32nd Degree KCCH Scottish Rite Mason and Shriner, and was active in the Rotary Club and the East Fort Worth Business Association, as well as other various community organizations through the years. Aside from the fulfillment he felt through his work, Bill's greatest joy in life was his family. He and Jan shared the joy of raising their son, Grant, and later welcomed Grant's wife, Ashley, into the family. He took great delight in his grandson, Harris. They enjoyed traveling to Colorado, and spent decades retreating to Lake Texoma. He was a true gentle spirit with a servant's heart, and he was never happier than when he was surrounded by his family. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Edward Baker. SURVIVORS: Wife, Jan; son, William Grant Baker, Jr., and wife, Ashley; grandson, Harris, all of Denton; brother-in-law, Jim Tull and wife, Dani of Okla.; and very special nieces, cousins and friends. His family wishes to express their deep appreciation to the personnel and caregivers of the Eagle Ridge Special Care Community for their loving care of him through these past years, especially in these last four months of separation.