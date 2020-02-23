|
|
William Granville Weaver FORT WORTH--William Granville Weaver, 98, went to our Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Church of Christ in Arlington, Texas. Burial: 3 p.m. Monday in Laurel Land Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Laurel Land. Bill was born Feb. 10, 1922 to W.G. and Willette Weaver in Frederick, Okla. He attended Oklahoma A&M until he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. Bill married the love of his life, Kathryn Sue Moore, in 1942. After the war, Bill took his family to Durant, Okla., where he attended Southeastern State College and began his career in the sporting good business. In 1960 he moved to Fort Worth where he started Bill Weaver Sporting Goods. He faithfully attended Altamesa Church of Christ and Pleasant Ridge Church of Christ. Bill was a great husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved fishing and bird hunting, and had a passion for art. He will be remembered and beloved by his family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 23, 2020