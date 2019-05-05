William Gregory "Bill" Barrett ARLINGTON - William Gregory "Bill" Barrett, age 63, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. SERVICE: A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to , or to the Dallas Stars Foundation. Go Stars! He was born April 15, 1955, in Wheeling, W.Va. to James F. and Nancy Clulo Barrett. Bill was a 1973 graduate of Arlington High School. He attended Tarrant County Junior College where he graduated as a certified auto-mechanic. He was employed by Omega Environmental Technology where he was a valued team member and will be missed by his work family. Bill enjoyed scuba diving, golf and all types of auto racing. He was a long time member of the Arlington Sportsman's Club where he enjoyed trap and skeet sports. Bill was an avid Dallas Stars fan and he had many friends and acquaintances that shared his passion for hockey. He was looking forward to the playoffs and another Stanley Cup win. SURVIVORS: his mother, Nancy Barrett; sisters, Anita and her husband, Mike Hill, Julie Barrett, Suzanne and her husband, Rod Braman; his brothers, Michael and Robert Barrett; his aunt, Joyce Steger; his nephews, Bryan Wheeler and James Barrett; his niece, Breanna Wheeler; cousins, Susan Smith, Tina Iarrossi, Rebecca Weber, Beth, Grace and Louis Socker, Lisa Eliott, Debbie Van Cleave, Cindy Glover and George Steger. He is also survived by his best friends, Greg and Carolyn Meier; and his "work daughter", Mindy Olin; and many friends that crossed his path in his personal and professional life.



