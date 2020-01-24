Home

William "Clyde" Grider

William "Clyde" Grider Obituary
William "Clyde" Grider FORT WORTH -- Clyde Grider, 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Clyde truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures, chatting with friends and family and spending time with his grandchildren. SURVIVORS: his wife, Patty; sons, Gavin (Yvonne) and Stephen Strong. Clyde will also be forever remembered by his 6 grandchildren, Sebastian, Alex, Michael, Javier, Daniella, Juliean; 1 great-granddaughter, Arora Sky; and sisters, Mary Sprawls and Louise Poe.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 24, 2020
