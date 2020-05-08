Major General William H. Gossell FARMERS BRANCH -- Major General William H. Gossell reported for duty for the last time on Monday, 04 May 2020. He was born in Libertyville, Illinois on January 26, 1932 the youngest of four boys. As a three star family, his three brothers served in WW2 in the Army, Marines and Navy. He graduated from North Central College in Naperville, Illinois in 1954 where he lettered in Football, Baseball and Track. He entered the Naval Flight Training program in Pensacola, Florida. in November, 1954. General Gossell was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U S Marine Corps in 1955 in the inaugural commissioning of the Aviation Officer Cadet Program. Upon completion of his flight training, he received his wings in June, 1956. During his active duty years, he served with Marine Air Group 36 in Santa Ana, California and in Japan, Okinawa and the Philippines. While in the Philippines, they operated with the Philippine Army on Operation Strongback against the communist HUKS. Upon release from active duty in 1959, he joined the USMC reserves and served with them for 32 years. He was selected for Brigadier General in 1981 and in 1987 was promoted to Major General. His Reserve assignments varied from Assistant 4th Wing Commander to Mobilization assignments as Commanding General, Marine Corps Air Station El Toro, California; Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina; and Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, California. He was active in Reserve affairs being a life member of the following: Marine Corps Aviation Association, Marine Corps Reserve Association, Reserve Officers of America, Military Officers of America Association, and Military Officers of World Wars. He was also very active in the Dallas Military Ball for 40 years with service on the Board, President twice and General Chairman in 1997. General Gossell was also the civilian chairman for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program in Dallas Ft Worth for 25 years. He retired in 1994 from Aviation Office of America as Senior Vice President of Marketing after 35 years in the Aviation Insurance business. He was a long time member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Dallas where he served on the Church Council. General Gossell was a resident of Farmers Branch, Texas since 1965 with his loving wife, Marge who knew each other since third grade and recently celebrated 63 years of marriage. They have two sons Robert and wife Karla of Fort Worth and Steven of Oxnard CA and Bend OR and one grandson, William of Dallas. The General was an avid golfer, had a generous heart and leaves behind many friends. There will be a walk through viewing on Saturday, 09 May 1500 1900 hrs at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 11425 Marsh Ln. Please wear a mask. Semper Fi.