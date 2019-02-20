William Harlie "Bill" Foster, II ARLINGTON -- William Harlie "Bill" Foster, II, died peacefully, surrounded by family, in the early hours ofFebruary 17, 2019. SERVICE: A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon, Friday February 22 at the Methodist Church of Mansfield, 777 N. Walnut Creek D. Mansfield, Texas 76063 MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers please make donations in Bill's name to . https://www.stjude.org/ Bill was bornon June 11, 1944in Milford, Conn. to the late Dudley and Edith Foster.The family moved to Arlington in 1949, where he attended Arlington High School and Arlington State College. He worked many years at Vought and Federal Sign Company.He was a member of Shady Valley Country Club, an avid golfer who played many courses in the US and abroad. He loved to travel and cook. His wry sense of humor endeared him to all who knew him. Following along career with Standard Hardware, Bill and his wife Judy retired to Longboat Key and then Sarasota, Fla. He spent time fishing from the beach, cooking on his grill and spending many hours on the lanai with his loving wife, Judy. Bill touched many people in his life. From the hours of coaching little league baseball, inviting friends and family over to grill by the pool or playing a round of golf. Bill and Judy had only been back in Arlington a week, when he was called home to be with the Lord. He is pre-deceased by his brother, Richard. SURVIVORS: Bill is lovingly remembered by his wife of 23 years, Judy; his children, William Harlie, III "Trey" and his fianc‚ Melinda of Mansfield; and daughter, Kiki Holmes, of Durant, Okla. (by his first wife, Gail Reinhartsen); His step-children, Chris and Christy Risenhoover of Arlington, and Scott Palmer; grandchildren, Corey, Marcus, Hunter, Kathlyn and Reid; great-children, Leonidas, Chanelle and Brendan; sister, Sandra and husband, Don Morris of Arlington; Brother, David & wife, Laura Foster of Tucson, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Mary Foster of Rochester, Mich.; and many other family and friends.



