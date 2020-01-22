|
William Henry "Dub" Jackson Jr. FORT WORTH--Dr. William Henry "Dub" Jackson Jr., 95, was called home on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, surrounded by family in Fort Worth, Texas. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Reception to follow. Committal Service with full military honors: 9 a.m., DFW National Cemetery, Lane 2. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Laurel Land Funeral Home, 7100 Crowley Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76134. MEMORIALS: Memorial contributions may be made to the Dub and Doris Jackson Scholarship Fund at Southwestern Baptist Seminary, P.O. Box 22500, Fort Worth, TX 76122. Dub was born to William Henry and Margaret Gilbreath Jackson of Fort Worth on April 23, 1924. His education at Hardin-Simmons University was interrupted by World War II where he became a P-38 fighter pilot in the Pacific theater. He was part of General Douglas MacArthur's honor guard at the signing of the documents of surrender formally ending the war. Dub grew to love the people of Japan and responded to God's call to return as a missionary. Dub returned to Hardin-Simmons University, where he met his wife, Doris Shirley. He played trumpet in the Cowboy Band and received degrees from Hardin-Simmons University, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and an honorary doctorate from Hardin-Simmons. Dub moved his family to Japan where he established several churches, including Tokyo Baptist Church and Asahigawa Baptist Church, as well as the Hotel New Otani's Garden Chapel. Dub and Doris followed God's leading to establish a new form of ministry that involved short-term missions of lay people in partnership with national Christians in other countries. Through their pioneering efforts, "Partnership Missions" has become an important part of Christianity all over the world. Dub had the joy of seeing thousands come to know Jesus Christ as Savior in more than 40 countries. Dub was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Doris; his son, William H. "Bill" Jackson III; grandson, Jered Jackson; sister, Mary Bond; and brother-in-law, Colonel Vic Lipsey. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, Shirley and Randy Roberts, Lynda and Mike Hughes, David and Darlyne Jackson, Juanita and Steve Hayden; daughter-in-law, Susan Jackson; sister, Annette Lipsey; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 22, 2020