William "Bill" Hinds Jr.
1945 - 2020
William "Bill" Hinds, Jr. ARLINGTON -- William "Bill" Hinds Jr., 74, passed away on July 1, 2020. SERVICE: A memorial service will be held at a later date. MEMORIALS: In-lieu of flowers, please donate tohttp://www.als.org Bill was born on July 30, 1945 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. After graduating high school, he studied Political Science at Oklahoma University and Northeastern State University and received a Masters Degree in Business from Pepperdine University. He joined the Marine Corps in 1968. During his 28-year career serving our country, Bill was a helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War and commanded the group that de-mined the Suez Canal. He was also an Elite Presidential helicopter pilot in HMX-1 during the Ford and Carter administrations. Bill served as the Commanding Officer of HMT-301, Tustin, for five years before closing down Tustin and El Toro military bases. He then retired out of MAG-4, Camp Pendleton, at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 1996. After his exemplary career in the Marine Corps, Bill served as JRROTC program coordinator at Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles, California. In his second retirement, Bill served his community of Arlington, Texas as an active member of the Rotary Club, contributing as the scholarship coordinator for local schools in the area. He was also a member of First United Methodist Church. SURVIVORS: Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon, their three children: Bill (III), Genevieve, and Gregory; their spouses; and his grandchildren Nathan and Alice. Bill was a true patriot, dedicated to his family and his country. He will be missed.


Published in Star-Telegram on Jul. 26, 2020.
