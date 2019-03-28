|
|
William Hood Dorsey COLLEYVILLE -- On March 24, 2019, we lost a special man, William Hood Dorsey. Bill was a man of great principles and strength to all who knew him. SERVICE: 11 a.m., Friday, March 29, 2019 Lucas Funeral Home, 1321 Precinct Line Rd., Hurst, Texas. Bill devoted his career to Petroleum Engineering and was a graduate of Texas A & M University. He was a member of the class of '57 and a Head Yell Leader. SURVIVORS: Bill is survived by his wife, Jenny; his daughters and son-in-law, Beth, Peggy, Jenny and Greg; his grandson, William McKnight Gibson, Noelle and their children, Victoria Rose and Robert McKnight.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 28, 2019