William Howard Harse FORT WORTH--William Howard Harse passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. FUNERAL: 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. prior to service. Interment: Laurel Land Memorial Park. William was born in Hastings, Neb., to Howard and Gertrude on March 5, 1923. He was a World War II flying ace earning the Distinguished Flying Cross and several combat medals. He enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as golf and visiting his children and grandchildren. SURVIVORS: William is survived by his wife, Bette, of 73 years; children, Gary, Jay, Jim, and Judy; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Published in Star-Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019