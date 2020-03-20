Home

Greenwood Funeral Homes-Greenwood Chapel
3100 White Settlement Rd.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
817-336-0584
William Howard McCollough Obituary
William Howard McCollough WESTWORTH VILLAGE -- Bill McCollough died peacefully at home on March 17, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., surrounded by family. FUNERAL: Plans for a viewing have been canceled due to the risk of Covid-19. A graveside viewing with full military honors is scheduled in Ryan, Okla. at the Ryan Cemetery on Sat., March 21, 1 p.m. A celebration of life party is planned at the American Legion Post 626, 1125 Burton Hill Rd., Fort Worth, TX 76114 (date and time to be determined) MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to dav.org. Bill McCollough was born September 24, 1937 in Antlers OK. At the age of 17 he joined the USAF. In the 20 years of his service he was stationed all over the world from Morocco, Colorado, Texas, Vietnam, California, Texas, Panama, and back home to Texas. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, four brothers, three sisters, one granddaughter. SURVIVORS: His children, Pamela McCollough, Patricia Roddam, William McCollough II; five grandchildren, Chris, Brandon, Tausha, Joshua and Micajah; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 20, 2020
