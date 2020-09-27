1/1
William "Bill" Ibos
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
April 12, 1932 - September 23, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Bill Ibos of Fort Worth, transitioned into Heaven from his home on September 23, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio to immigrant parents from Hungary. He grew up in South Gate, Calif. and joined the Air Force. He met and married Martha Nettles while at Carswell AFB.
Graveside: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Greenwood Memorial Park. Due to COVID exposure, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials: Birchman Corners of the Field and Cornerstone Assistance Network.
Bill was a quiet man, loving husband and father, gifted artist, and patient teacher of volunteers while full of fun. He was a deacon at Birchman Baptist Church. He taught and demonstrated Christian values to young boys and men in Royal Ambassadors. His passion was volunteer church building. He organized and served as Director of Volunteer Christian Builders, traveling from coast to coast helping 100 churches for 40 years, ending as a full-time Church Construction Coordinator for the NW Baptist Convention in WA.
Preceded in death by grandchild, Trey Vise.
Survivors: Wife of 65 years, Martha Ibos; daughters, Julie Peterson, (Chris); Joy Powell, (Shawn); grandchildren, Cody Vise (Lauren), Natalie, Hunter, Mallory Powell, Vada Peterson; four great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.




Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Greenwood Memorial Park
